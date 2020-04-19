Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 73,278 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $157,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.