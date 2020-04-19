Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 202.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

