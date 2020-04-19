Avondale Wealth Management Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 202.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.