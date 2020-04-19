Bailard Inc. Increases Position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enstar Group LTD bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth about $22,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,540,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 860,451 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 732,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 318,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kam Lawrence bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

TPRE stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.17. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sid Sankaran bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 59,026 shares of company stock worth $487,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

