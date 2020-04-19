Richard A. Young Sells 23,960 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SYRS stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

