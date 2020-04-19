Richard A. Young Sells 23,960 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SYRS stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.
Further Reading: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.