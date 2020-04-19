Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 868 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.