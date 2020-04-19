Zacks: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 165.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRCP. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 575,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

