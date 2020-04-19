Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Stock Position Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NTB opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.