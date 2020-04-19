Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Corbenic Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Corbenic Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.