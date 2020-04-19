Busey Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $158.57 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $164.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

