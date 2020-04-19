Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $165.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

