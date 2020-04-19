Busey Wealth Management Sells 587 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

