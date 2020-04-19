Busey Wealth Management Sells 4,161 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $138.46 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

