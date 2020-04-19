Busey Wealth Management Has $282,000 Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

