Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management owned approximately 0.21% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCFC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Community Financial Cor has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

