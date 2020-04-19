Country Trust Bank Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,531 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.5% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $169.54 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.