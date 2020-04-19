Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,479.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

