Country Trust Bank Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 67.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price objective (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,566.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

