Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,215 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after buying an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

