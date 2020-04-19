Country Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,882,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.44. The company has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.