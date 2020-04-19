TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Danske raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TELE2 AB/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.63. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

