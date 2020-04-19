Country Trust Bank Sells 369 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $209.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.05. The company has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.