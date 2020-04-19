Robert Kapito Sells 88,799 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BLK stock opened at $476.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.33 EPS for the current year.
BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
