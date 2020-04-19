Robert Kapito Sells 88,799 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BLK stock opened at $476.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.