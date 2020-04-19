United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

