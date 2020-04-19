Country Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623,372 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

