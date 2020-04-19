Country Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $141.94 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

