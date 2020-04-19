Country Trust Bank Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $246.26 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

