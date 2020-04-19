Country Trust Bank Purchases New Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.11 and a 200-day moving average of $202.08. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

