Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OBNK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
Shares of OBNK stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $434.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 2,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,157. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 over the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
Further Reading: Options Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.