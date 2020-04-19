Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OBNK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $434.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 2,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,157. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 over the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

