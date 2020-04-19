Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $260,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,554. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $25,846,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121,602 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

