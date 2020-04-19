ValuEngine Upgrades Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Sell

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

NYSE GPI opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $862.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.34. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

