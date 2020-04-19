FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FDVA opened at $5.75 on Friday. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 million, a PE ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 1.03.
About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH
