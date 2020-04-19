FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FDVA opened at $5.75 on Friday. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 million, a PE ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Get FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH alerts:

About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services.

See Also: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.