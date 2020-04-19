ValuEngine Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to “Sell”

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DHT. DNB Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

DHT opened at $7.58 on Friday. DHT has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of -0.05.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 15.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $6,831,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 772,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 675,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 226,789 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

