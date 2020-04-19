CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial downgraded CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSI Compressco from $4.00 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million. On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

