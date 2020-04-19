Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Declines By 25.8%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 3,247,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.91. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.