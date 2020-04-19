Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.16.

Marriott International stock opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

