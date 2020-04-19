Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INSP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.56.

INSP opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $95.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $409,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,039.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $762,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $53,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,000 shares of company stock worth $50,677,950 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

