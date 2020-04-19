First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Maxim Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Republic Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.93.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,433,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,471,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 660,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,282,000.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.