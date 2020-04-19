Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Cut to Neutral at National Securities

National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,826.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

