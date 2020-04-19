KeyCorp Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $180.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.26.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $173.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,599,579. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

