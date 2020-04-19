Imperial Capital Lowers WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $6.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective cut by Imperial Capital from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPX. Piper Sandler cut WPX Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.93.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,062 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,778,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

