J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Stephens

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.24.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

