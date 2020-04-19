8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered 8X8 from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.30.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.91. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 786.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

