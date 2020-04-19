HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.13% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.