RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised RealReal from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Raymond James raised RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

REAL stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.15.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 271,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,035 shares of company stock worth $1,061,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RealReal by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

