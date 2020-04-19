RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.79.

RingCentral stock opened at $236.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -369.55 and a beta of 0.65. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $101.49 and a 52-week high of $256.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total transaction of $618,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,159,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,605 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

