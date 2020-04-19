Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMAB. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a current ratio of 14.88. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $438.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $4,301,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 186,879 shares during the period. Hansberger Growth Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $1,990,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

