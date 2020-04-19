National Bank Financial Upgrades DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) to Outperform Overweight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DIRTT Environmental from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

DIRTT Environmental stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. DIRTT Environmental has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd W. Lillibridge bought 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $144,570.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

