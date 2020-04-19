$396.50 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to announce sales of $396.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $392.60 million and the highest is $401.51 million. Advanced Disposal Services reported sales of $384.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 505.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

