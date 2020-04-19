B. Riley Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $29.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

